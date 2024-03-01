Cristiano Ronaldo ban: 4 times Portuguese star got suspended, fined

Cricket featured in the Hangzhou Games in China last year but wasn't part of the 2018 Games
Last week, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo served out a one-match suspension and paid a fine following a provocative gesture at the conclusion of Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab.
Controversy seems to tail the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and this isn't the first time that he has fallen foul with the establishment. Here are a few of his infractions:
Ronaldo, during his second stint with Manchester United, hit a fan's hand and damaged his phone after a 1-0 defeat to Everton in the English Premier League. The Football Association subsequently banned the former Real Madrid star for two matches and also handed him a hefty fine, in November that year.
Ronaldo was handed a one-match ban following his shirtless celebration after scoring his second goal against Ireland in a World Cup Qualifier. The Real Madrid star, who had scored 89th and 96th minute of the match, had moments earlier escaped a red card after he had slapped Irish player Dara O'Shea.
Ronaldo was hit with a five-match ban, during a Supercopa de Espana match against fierce rivals FC Barcelona. He first received a yellow card for his shirtless goal celebration and was again booked for diving, which resulted in a red card. Angered by the second yellow card, Ronaldo then pushed the referee. The Spanish football federation handed him a fine and a four-match ban as well as a one-game suspension for the red card.
Ronaldo, then plying his trade with Spanish giants Real Madrid, copped a two-match ban following his infringements during a Spanish league match against Cordoba. Ronaldo kicked Cordoba player Edimar and the referee had no hesitation in showing the red card and giving him marching orders. He was later handed a two-game ban.
