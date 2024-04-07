Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Abu Dhabi for Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo all set to play in Abu Dhabi for Al Nassr.

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 3:03 PM

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Abu Dhabi alongside his Al Nassr teammates for the Saudi Super Cup which will be held in the UAE Capital from April 8 to 11.

The tournament will he held at two stadiums, marking the first time its has been hosted in the Middle East outside of Saudi Arabia.

The three-match tournament kicks off on April 8 between Al Ittihad Club and Al Wehda FC at Al Nahyan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium at 11.30pm. Taking place in the same venue, the winners will face off during the April 11 final.

The tournament is set to feature football legends Rolando and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talent that includes Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the coveted cup.

Tickets are still available online on www.ticketmaster.ae for this star-studded tournament.

The Saudi Super cup is the latest sports and entertainment event added to Abu Dhabi's Back-to-Back' calendar and coincides with the Eid-Al-Fitr public holiday, allowing travellers from the GCC, Middle East and beyond to enjoy some of the region's top football talent play in the emirate.

The tournament was launched in 2013 and organised by the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF), as an annual showcase of the best of Saudi club football. Initially held with a two-team format, the 2022-23 season expanded to include two additional teams, comprising the winners and runners-up of the King Cup and the Pro League.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT - Abu Dhabi, said: "As the host city for the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, we look forward to welcoming football fans across the region to Abu Dhabi.

"The tournament is the latest in a long line of sporting events hosted in the emirate, attracting visitors from across the world, securing our place as a global destination for sport.

"DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to investing in the development of sport across communities with a view to promote the practice of sport and sporting programmes inspiring a new generation of sporting heroes," he added.

Mohamed Al Khereiji, chairman of Saudi Media Company (SAFF’s marketing and advertising partner), said: "Our organisation strives to provide the best partnerships, advertising products, and sponsorship rights geared towards supporting the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's goal of reaching a wide audience.

"This comes amid significant growth and development in the sports sector, which has created an abundance of opportunities, benefiting all the stakeholders involved."