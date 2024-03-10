Cristiano Rolando, Karim Benzema to play in UAE as Abu Dhabi hosts Saudi Super Cup

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C-left) and Ittihad's French forward Karim Benzema (C-right) greet players. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi will host this year's edition of the Saudi Super Cup in two stadiums across the emirate on April 8 and 11, marking the first time the tournament has been hosted in the Middle East outside of Saudi Arabia.

The three-match tournament kicks off on April 8 at 9pm between Al Ittihad Club and Al Wehda FC at Al Nahyan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium at 11.30pm. Taking place in the same venue, the winners will face off during the April 11 final.

The tournament is set to feature football legends Cristiano Rolando and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talent that includes Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the coveted cup.

The Saudi Super cup is the latest sports and entertainment event added to Abu Dhabi's Back-to-Back' calendar and coincides with the Eid-Al-Fitr public holiday, allowing travellers from the GCC, Middle East and beyond to enjoy some of the region's top football talent play in the emirate.

