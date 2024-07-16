Colombian federation blame Copa security for arrest of its president and son

A police officer carries an unconscious fan before the start of the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. — AFP

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 11:28 PM

The Colombian football federation (FCF) blamed private security at the Copa America final for the incident that led to the arrest of their president and his son, but also apologised to organisers after chaotic scenes inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Both federation president Ramon Jeserun, 71, and his 43-year-old son Ramon Jamil were arrested after an altercation at the stadium shortly after midnight, according to arrest reports by Miami police, which charged both men with battery.

Jeserun and his son were charged after fighting guards in a tunnel. The FCF said they were only trying to get to the awards ceremony after Argentina beat Colombia in Miami but were prevented due to tightened security measures.

"Employees of the private security of the stadium prevented timely and direct access to the field to most members of the Colombian delegation, despite being duly identified with the official badge of the organization," the FCF said in a statement.

The FCF added that tensions ran high when they were not let through. According to police, Jeserun's son grabbed the guard by the neck and pulled him to the ground, where he punched him and kicked him in the head.

"Ramon Jesurun, driven by his paternal instinct... rushed to complain about what happened but ended up overwhelmed by the situation, as he was in the corridor with his wife, sons, daughters and minor grandchildren," the FCF added.