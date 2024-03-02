Blue cards absent from latest changes by football's lawmakers

Spaniard Rahm also returns an impressive 62 on a day of strong scoring at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
A controversial sin bin trial featuring blue cards was absent from the latest changes made by football's lawmakers to improve player behaviour on Saturday.
It was reported in February that blue cards were set to be part of a trial of sin bins at higher levels of the professional game.
Details of the trial were believed to have been close to publication by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.
But the negative response to the proposal from Premier League managers like Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou played a role in the trial details being delayed.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday that he "wasn't aware" blue cards were intended to be used in the trial and said his organisation was "completely opposed" to the idea.
Following IFAB's annual general meeting in Scotland on Saturday, a press release from the lawmakers said two other protocols designed to help referees regulate player behaviour had been approved.
Referees now have the option to create captain-only zones and cooling-off areas in the event of mass confrontations.
But there was no mention of the sin bin trial or blue cards, only that "current guidelines to temporary dismissals in youth and grassroots football" had been "improved".
"Any potential wider application will only be considered once the impact of these changes have been reviewed," the statement said.
ALSO READ:
Spaniard Rahm also returns an impressive 62 on a day of strong scoring at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
The Black Caps lost wickets in clumps as they reeled in the face of the visitors attack
The Dubai resident will also be playing in the team event for Cleeks GC alongside Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja
Pakistan cricket legend, during an interview with
The visitors narrowly took honours on a pulsating day one after being sent in to bat on a green-top by New Zealand
The American, a one-time PGA Tour star, disappeared from the sport in 2012 after a series of injuries
Maj. Gen. Al Adhab welcomed on board the prestigious carrier for the new-look ‘Super Saturday’ race meeting at Meydan
Danns and Koumas on target for Liverpool against Southampton as Chelsea's Gallagher scores 90th-minute winner against Leeds