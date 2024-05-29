E-Paper

Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new coach

The former Germany and Bayern Munich manager replaces Spaniard Xavi Hernandez, who was sacked last weekend

By Reuters

Hansi Flick. Photo: AFP file
Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 4:09 PM

Barcelona have appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday.

