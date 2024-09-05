Bahrain stun 10-man Australia in World Cup qualifier

Bahrain's Ali Haram vies for the ball with Australia's Alessandro Circati. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:18 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:19 PM

Bahrain stunned Australia 1-0 away on Thursday thanks to an 89th-minute Harry Souttar own goal in a major upset to start the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

With the hosts down to 10 men, the match was headed for a scoreless draw on the Gold Coast until the defender Souttar deflected a shot from Abdulla Al-Khalasi into his own net.

It was Bahrain's first victory against Australia, who are ranked 56 places higher.

The Socceroos struggled for fluency against their defensively well-organised opponents and their hopes nosedived after a red card in the 77th minute to striker Kusini Yengi for a high kick to the neck of defender Sayed Baqer.

"It's a learning curve for the players. It wasn't our night," Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

The top two from each of the three Asian groups will be guaranteed a place at the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan, Saudi Arabia, China and Indonesia are in Group C alongside Australia and Bahrain.

Australia play Indonesia in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"It's all about the reaction now because Indonesia will be tough... (playing in front of) 90,000 people in Jakarta," added Arnold, who took Australia to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.

The Socceroos were hot favourites having won all six previous matches against Bahrain, including a 2-0 friendly win earlier this year.

Australia romped through the second qualifying round with maximum points and without conceding a goal.

They scored 22 goals in that phase, playing with flair and an aggressive style that Arnold wanted replicated against Bahrain.