Australia boss warns of 'desperate' Saudis in World Cup qualifier

Saudi Arabia's coach Herve Renard (centre) during a training session at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday. — AFP

Australia coach Tony Popovic said on Wednesday he is expecting an energetic Saudi Arabia "desperate" for a result under new boss Herve Renard in their World Cup qualifying clash in Melbourne.

Japan are five points clear in Group C after four games with Australia, the Saudis and Bahrain all level behind them and in a race to take second spot.

The top two will seal their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America, with third and fourth going into another round of Asian qualifying.

The Socceroos face Renard's team on Thursday before heading to Bahrain next week.

"We expect a very energetic, determined side, maybe desperate to get a result," Popovic said of Saudi Arabia.

"We know what's coming and we have to match that energy and enthusiasm, but have the patience and calmness to play our football at the right moments and identify what the game presents.

"We feel it is in our hands, at our home stadium," he added. "The players look calm and confident and I want to see that in their performance tomorrow."

Australia made a poor start to their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain then a scoreless draw in Indonesia, results that cost coach Graham Arnold his job.

Popovic took over in September and steadied the ship with a 3-1 victory over China before a battling 1-1 draw away to Japan.

Australia meet a Saudi side that also lost patience with their coach after a string of indifferent results, including a home defeat to Japan and a draw with Bahrain.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini was sacked three weeks ago, with Renard taking over for his second stint in charge.

The Frenchman managed them between 2019 and 2023 before leaving last year to take over the French women's team ahead of the Paris Olympics.