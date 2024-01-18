Argentina coach Scaloni to attend Dubai International Sports Conference

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni touches the World Cup trophy as the team's victory in the 2022 final over France. — AFP file

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 7:48 PM

The 18th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, held in conjunction with the 14th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards and supported by Dubai Sports Council, will see a plethora of current and former international superstars descending on Atlantis, The Palm, on Friday.

A host of familiar faces will be reunited in the emirate, including a range of representatives from European champions Manchester City, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Brazil captain Casemiro, Italian veteran coach Fabio Capello, former England captain John Terry, and a host of other high-profile officials from clubs and organisations around the world.

The Dubai International Sports Conference, organised under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, will take place alongside the Globe Soccer Awards 2023.

Since its inception in 2010, the awards have brought together football’s most prominent stakeholders for an evening of celebration across domestic, regional, and inter-national levels.

Meanwhile, the conference provides the industry a platform to discuss and explore some of the key issues of the sport.

The theme of this year’s summit centres around ‘Sustainability and Performance in Football’, coinciding with the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards and DSC announcing a pioneering partnership with Neutral Carbon Zone.

The collaboration marks the first step of Globe Soccer’s journey to #NetZero, starting with the World’s First Carbon Neutral Soccer Awards.

On the night, there will be 18 main awards, including Best Men’s Player, Best Woman’s Player, Best Men’s Club and Best Woman’s Club and Fans’ Favourite Player, as well as five digital awards and two inaugural Serie A accolades.

A new record was set during the two respective stages of the nomination process, with an accumulative total of more than 70 million votes – double the number of votes registered in 2022.

Meanwhile, an unprecedented number of downloads were recorded for the new Globe Soccer mobile application, with 1.5 million people registering their votes on the dedicated app.