Ancelotti frustrated with Real defending in draw at Mallorca

Real Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi (right) celebrates scoring a goal against Real Madrid. — AFP

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was critical of his team's lack of balance and bad defending in a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in their La Liga season opener on Sunday.

Ancelotti said his players lacked focus after taking an early lead through Rodrygo in the 13th minute but allowing Mallorca to rescue a point with a Vedat Muriqi header after the break.

"Today I am not happy. I think we could have been done much better," a visibly frustrated Ancelotti told a press conference.

"We need to be more concentrated, work better as a group... It's not a fitness problem, it was mental.

"I don't want to make excuses for anything. We had to do better and show more attitude. We can learn a lot from this match, it's a match where you can see clearly where we can end up having problems."

Ancelotti was specially critical of his team's defending, saying that he needs a more disciplined performance due to a system that plays with four attacking players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham up front.

He suggested that Real could have easily lost due to their own blunders and urged his players to learn fast from Sunday's mistakes.

"We started the game well, we took the lead and we had chances to score the second, but in the second half we lacked balance," Ancelotti said.