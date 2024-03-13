Al Hilal set up Asian Champions League semifinal clash with Al Ain

Al Ittihad's Marwan Al Sahafi vies for the ball with Al Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly. — Reuters

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 6:00 PM

Al Hilal wrapped up a place in the Asian Champions League semifinals as a 2-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in Jeddah on Tuesday completed a 4-0 aggregate success and set a world record with their 28th straight win in all competitions.

Yasser Al-Shahrani struck in the 61st minute and Malcom added a second goal deep in added time after Al Hilal's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais had frustrated an Al Ittihad side seeking to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit.

Al Hilal, winners of the title a record four times, will take on A -Ain in the semi-finals next month after the UAE club eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Monday in a penalty shootout in Riyadh.

The victory eclipsed Welsh club The New Saints’ run of 27 wins in 2016-17. Before that the record stood for 44 years after Ajax Amsterdam's 26-game winning run between 1971 and 1972.

“Everyone at Al Hilal is delighted to achieve world football history by winning 28 consecutive matches," said manager Jorge Jesus. “As I have said throughout this period, however, records do not matter as much as trophies.

"It is up to everyone at Al Hilal to ensure that we close out the season as Saudi League champions and meet our targets in the cup competitions. Only then can we truly celebrate.”

Al Ittihad’s hopes suffered an early blow at King Abdullah Sports City when their midfield – already missing the suspended N’golo Kante – was further weakened when former Liverpool player Fabinho left the field injured in the 15th minute.

Moments later Al Ittihad forward Romarinho, who had seen an early attempt smothered by Al Owais, thumped his left-foot shot from 20 metres against the base of the post.

Al Owais then denied Marwan Al-Sahafi as the winger bore down on goal two minutes after the restart as Al Ittihad grew increasingly desperate to make inroads into Al Hilal’s first leg lead.

Ahmed Al Ghamdi let fly from distance eight minutes into the second half but again Al-Owais was equal to the task as he threw himself to his right to palm the shot clear.

Al Hilal finally relieved the pressure just after the hour mark when Salem Al-Dawsari released Sergej Milinkovic-Savic into the penalty area and the former Lazio midfielder fed Al Shahrani to slot past Abdullah Al Muaiouf in his 400th game for the club.

Tempers flared in the dying moments, with Al Ittihad’s Abderrazzaq Hamadallah sent off following a clash with defender Ali Al Bulayhi before Aleksandar Mitrovic set up Brazilian forward Malcom to score the second in the closing seconds.

Al Hilal are unbeaten this season and stand 12 points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League. They have reached the semifinals of the King’s Cup as well as the Champions League. Their world record streak started on Sept. 25.

In the eastern half of the draw, Ulsan Hyundai booked their berth in next month’s semifinals by beating Jeonbuk Motors 1-0 thanks to Seol Young-woo's first-half volley on Tuesday to claim a 2-1 aggregate win over their fellow South Koreans.