Al Hilal crush Ronaldo's Al Nassr 4-1 to clinch Saudi Super Cup

Al Hilal clinched the Saudi Super Cup trophy by coming from a goal down to crush Al Nassr 4-1 on Saturday, with all four of their goals coming in a dominant second half.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al Nassr’s only goal a minute before the end of the first half, in which there were few chances, when he capitalised on a wonderful pass from Abd El Rahaman Ghareeb.
Al Hilal dominated after the interval with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Malcom taking it in turns to score to make the victory secure.
Milinkovic-Savic scored the equaliser in the 55th minute after exchanging passes with Mitrovic, firing a powerful shot into Al Nassr's net.
Al Hilal took the lead eight minutes later when Mitrovic rose to meet a perfect cross from Ruben Neves and headed the ball in from close range.
The Serbian striker then extended Al Hilal’s lead when he received a pass from Brazilian Malcom in the 69th minute and fired the ball straight into the net.
The Brazilian striker scored Al Hilal’s fourth goal three minutes later when he took advantage of Al Nassr goalkeeper Pinto’s error in controlling the ball after a pass from Aymeric Laporte to fire it home with ease.
Al Hilal won the title for the second time in a row and the fifth time in their history and remain the most successful team in the championship, three titles ahead of Al Nassr.
