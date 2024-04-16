UAE

Al Ain v Al Hilal Asian Champions League semifinal postponed due to bad weather

The match will now be played on Wednesday after the UAE experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

By Reuters

Al Ain head coach Hernan Crespo during a training session on Monday. — X
Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 6:16 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 6:17 PM

The Asian Champions League semifinal first leg match between Al-Ain of the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.

The match was scheduled to be played later on Tuesday in Al Ain, UAE, but will now be played on Wednesday after the country experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.


The UAE authorities had urged residents to stay at home due to the weather conditions.

"The UAE Football Association has suspended all football activities for Tuesday, keeping in view the safety of all fans, players and stakeholders," AFC said in a statement.


