AFC Champions League final: Al Ain coach vows to fight back as he banks on home fans

Al Ain defender Khalid Al Hashemi jumps to clear the ball during the first leg of the AFC Champions League final against Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama. — AFP

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 9:40 AM

Al Ain head coach Hernan Crespo remains confident of his team overturning the 2-1 deficit against Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos when the two clubs clash in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Al Ain on May 25.

In the first leg on Saturday, the UAE club stayed on course for a win after Mohammed Abbas put the 14-time national champions ahead in the 12th minute.

Argentine midfielder Matias Palacios then found the back of the net in the 30th minute of the contest only for the goal to be ruled out for off side.

The Japanese team came out all guns blazing in the second half as they pressed for a goal. Their waves of attacks in Yokohama finally produced the results as Asahi Uenaka (72nd minute) and Kouta Watanabe (84th minute) scored for the home team which went on to claim victory.

But Crespo, the legendary Argentinian footballer who masterminded the team’s stunning wins over Saudi giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, is confident that the Boss would roar back at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the return leg on May 25.

"I am very confident because we will play at home, without fans backing us. Today (Saturday) was not easy as their fans supported them,” the former Inter Milan striker said.

"In two weeks, we will have that and we must take advantage.”

Crespo, though, admitted that the result would have been different on Saturday if Al Ain, the 2003 Asian champions, had not wasted their chances.

"We lost against great opponents who played very well but we did have chances which we didn't put away. We need to analyse everything,” he said.

"We have another opportunity at home and I hope it will be different. What we need is a little bit more quality in front to be dangerous. We had some chances, but it wasn't enough and that is a credit to Yokohama as they didn't give us much space."

Meanwhile, Yokohama coach Harry Kewell remains wary of the threat posed by Al Ain in the make-or-break second leg.

"We have to understand there's another 90 minutes to be played and it's going to be very difficult," Kewell told reporters at Yokohama International Stadium.

"This is the challenge I set my team, that we set ourselves and we look forward to that. We have to concentrate, we have to work hard and tidy up in a few areas.

"They can enjoy the moment, but there's still a long way to go in this tie."

Both coaches — Kewell and Crespo — know from experience how matches can change dramatically, with the pair on opposite sides during their playing days when Liverpool fought back from 3-0 down to defeat AC Milan on penalties in the 2005 Uefa Champions League final.

Kewell finished on the winning side that night in Istanbul and is refusing to allow his Marinos players to become complacent ahead of the second leg.

"I'm not going to sit here and say the game is finished," he said. "I'm not silly enough to do that.

"Of course (Crespo's) going to say that their team's confident enough to go out there and get goals, but we're also confident to go out there and score goals.

"We went out there and played a certain style and I feel confident in my team, not only in this game but throughout the competition, through the league.

"We're getting stronger and stronger. So it's going to be a great test for us, but it's also going to be a very good test for them."

Kewell, who only took over as Marinos coach in December, said he was eagerly anticipating the return leg.

"We're looking forward to seeing what they can bring and we will be there looking forward to this challenge," he said.

"I'm excited about it because in football anything can happen. The one thing is we've got a good opportunity, and that's all you can give yourself."

With the winners also earning Asia's final berth at next year’s Fifa Club World Cup, expect a gripping battle in Al Ain on May 25.

For a team that stunned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the quarterfinals before ending a record-winning run of Al Hilal in the semis, Al Ain would be confident of ending their long wait to win only their Asian Champions League title. (With inputs from Reuters)

