2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be an amazing tournament, says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo talks to a group of aspiring Saudi footballers. — Supplied photo

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo believes the 2034 Fifa World Cup in Saudi Arabia has the potential to be the best in the tournament’s history, according to a press release from the Saudi 2034 bid committee.

Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the host for the 2034 event by Fifa on Wednesday.

The global superstar – now playing in the Kingdom for Riyadh-based Al Nassr – is confident that the plans drawn up by the Saudi bid for what would be the biggest ever single-host-nation Fifa World Cup have laid the foundations for what he predicts would be an “amazing” tournament.

“The 2034 World Cup will probably be the best World Cup ever. After what I’ve seen today, I’m convinced that it will be amazing. The infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, the airports, and everything else, it’s amazing,” the former Real Madrid striker said.

Ronaldo also hailed Saudi Arabia's success in bringing multiple high-profile sports events like the Formula One to the Kingdom.

“The future (in Saudi Arabia) is very bright in my opinion, not only for the World Cup, but because every year they host big events here – football matches, boxing; the quality of entertainment is very high. The country is unbelievable. The Saudis are very good people; they like to learn, which for me is very important,” he said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was speaking after his recent tour of the Saudi Arabia Fifa World Cup bid exhibition in Riyadh.

Ronaldo’s visit also included a treat for a group of young Saudis, themselves dreaming of pulling on the famous Falcons’ shirt in ten years’ time, who were given the surprise of their lives when CR7 joined them as part of their touring party.

“One or two of the kids I met today could play in the World Cup – we don’t know, but I hope so. I will motivate them to work hard and believe in that,” Ronaldo said.