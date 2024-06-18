Fleetwood, Oleson and Meronk lead Dubai-based golfer’s quest for glory at 2024 Paris Olympics

‘Hoping for another low one in the final round,’ said the Dubai-born golfing talent
Six Dubai-based golfers are among an elite field of 60 golfers from 32 countries who will compete in the Men’s Competition of the 2024 Olympics.
The 72-hole individual strokeplay event will be held at Le Golf National’s Albatros course from August 1-14, 2024. The famous course hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup as well as the DP World Tour’s Open de France 28 times.
The other Dubai-based players participating include Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Gagunjeet Bhullar (India), Guido Migliozzi (Italy) and Adrian Meronk (Poland).
Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters and 2023 PLAYERS Championship, leads the men’s Olympic rankings. A PGA TOUR rookie in 2020, Scheffler will be making his Olympic debut.
The US Open was the final qualifier for Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) points.
The lowest ranked player in the field is Fabrizio Zanotti representing Paraguay at 343 of the OGR.
Golf made a return to the Olympic program in 2016 after an absence of 112 years. The coveted gold, silver and bronze medals awarded in France will be just the fifth set for the men and the fourth for the women.
The full field of players heading to Paris:
USA
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.
Ireland
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Sweden
Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren.
Norway
Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura.
Spain
Jon Rahm and David Puig.
Japan
Hideki Matsuyama and Keita Nakajima.
Great Britain
Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.
France
Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez.
Austria
Sepp Straka.
Australia
Jason Day and Min Woo Lee.
South Korea
Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An.
Canada
Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.
South Africa
Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen.
Germany
Stephan Jaeger and Matti Schmid.
Denmark
Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Belgium
Thomas Detry and Adrien Dumont de Chassart.
Argentina
Emiliano Grillo and Alejandro Tosti.
New Zealand
Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier.
Poland
Adrian Meronk.
Chile
Joaquin Niemann and Cristobel Del Solar.
Finland
Sami Valimaki.
Chinese Taipei
Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan.
Netherlands
Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel.
China
Carl Yuan and Marty Dou Zecheng.
Colombia
Camilo Villegas and Nico Echevarria.
Italy
Matteo Manassero and Guido Migliozzi.
India
Subshankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar.
Puerto Rico
Rafael Campos.
Mexico
Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer.
Thailand
Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Phachara Khongwatmai.
Malaysia
Gavin Green.
Paraguay
Fabrizio Zanotti.
