First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss

The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago
Palestinian boxer Waseem Abu Sal, who wore a shirt depicting children being bombed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, vowed to bounce back after suffering a unanimous points defeat Sunday.
Swedish fighter Nebil Ibrahim eliminated Abu Sal in the 57-kg preliminary round but the Palestinian athlete said he already had his eye on the next Olympics in 2028.
The 20-year-old was the first Palestinian boxer to participate in the Olympics.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"I am sorry I will not raise the flag for Palestine on the podium. I wanted to have a medal but God willing, I will not be stopped here. The journey will continue for four years," he told reporters.
"The Olympic Games are already a victory for Palestine," he added.
Abu Sal received a rapturous reception from the crowd at the North Paris Arena outside the capital, who chanted "Waseem, Waseem" during the bout.
Judges however scored the first round to Ibrahim, who landed several left jabs and hooks, plus one right uppercut that shook the Palestinian fighter.
Abu Sal was then caught again by two powerful left hooks from the Swede, who was unanimously adjudged to have won the second round as well.
The Palestinian fell to the canvas after missing a wild hook in the third round and again struggled to land any meaningful punches. He was docked a point for wrestling his opponent to the ground.
He sank to his knees in apparent prayer at the end of the bout, which was given unanimously in favour of Ibrahim.
The two boxers embraced at the end as the crowd cheered Abu Sal out of the stadium.
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday.
His white shirt had embroidered images of warplanes dropping missiles over children playing sport.
"This shirt represents the current picture in Palestine," Abu Sal told AFP on Saturday.
"The children who are martyred and die under the rubble, children whose parents are martyred and are left alone without food or water."
At least 39,324 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched a military campaign in retaliation for an October 7 attack by Hamas militants, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.
The October attack that began the war resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Abu Sal lives in the West Bank and is unable to train with his Cairo-based coach, a Gazan who cannot travel to him due to Israeli restrictions.
ALSO READ:
The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday
The opener in Kandy is India's first match under new skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir
During an interview with
Three years after Yang Qian and Yang Haoran won the gold in Tokyo, compatriots Huang and Sheng made sure China retained it
The Spaniard's impressive round puts him in the perfect position to clinch his first LIV title, as his team, Legion XIII lead the competition
Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh were the flag-bearers for the UAE at the opening ceremony
For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium