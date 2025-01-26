Finland's Team Ruuska, Matias Honkala top inaugural Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

Winner of the Professional Individual Event, Matias Honkala (Fin), with VIP Officials at the prize presentation of the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship supported by the Emirates PGA held at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, UAE. - Sup0plied photo

Matias Honkala (Finland) emerged victorious in the Individual Professional Division of the inaugural 36-hole Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, supported by the Emirates PGA, held at the stunning Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, UAE.

The championship featured a unique format, with 30 professionals competing over two days alongside 60 amateurs. The event primarily included UAE-based Emirates PGA professionals, as well as a selection of invited pros utilizing the UAE as a winter training base for their upcoming seasons.

Each professional captained a team of three amateurs, with the professionals playing their own ball and the amateurs competing in a ‘Scramble Drive’ team format.

Honkala, 25, showcased his class by delivering an impressive two-round total of 10-under-par (67-67, 134), claiming a five-shot victory. Currently playing on the Nordic League, a development tour within the global professional golf pyramid, Honkala’s performance underlined his growing potential.

Tied for second place at 5-under-par were South Korean lady professional Ayean Cho (71-68) and Finland’s Lauri Ruuska (70-69). Cho, 26, a former KLPGA Rookie of the Year (2019) with four career wins on the KLPGA, displayed her consistent skills.

In the Team category, Ruuska led his group—Mark Holmans, Antony Brocklebank, and Lisa Brockleman—to victory with rounds of 105 and 104 Stableford points, totalling 209.

They edged out the team captained by professional John Moon (South Korea), who finished second with 206 points, followed by Team Robbie Busher (UK) in third at 203 points.

The championship, organized by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), reinforced Ajman’s status as a vibrant sports hub and premier tourism destination.

Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and supported by the Emirates PGA, the event delivered an inclusive and competitive platform, fostering networking opportunities for amateurs and professionals.

Kieren Pratt, the EGF official responsible for overseeing the Emirates PGA, expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating: “We have had a hugely successful couple of days for the 36-holes Etihad Ajman Golf Championship supported by the Emirates PGA at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club.

“We thank the Ajman Tourism Development Department, the title sponsors Etihad Water and Electricity Authority, the Medical Support Sponsor – Saudi German Hospital – Ajman, and the host golf club, especially; Phil Henderson, Austin Cahill and the team, showcasing their new clubhouse that has recently been soft launched.

“At the Prize Presentation, it was announced that everyone is looking forward to the 2026 edition of this Pro-Am. Thank you to all involved.”

Team (Stableford Points)

L. Ruuska (Pro, Finland), M. Holmans, A. Brocklebank, L. Brockleman – 105, 104 = 209

J. Moon (Pro, South Korea), S. M. Choi, G. Choi, A. Kang – 103, 103 = 206 (via countback)