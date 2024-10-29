Finding her home on the fairways in Dubai: Sang-Hee Cavanaugh’s heartfelt connection to ‘The Monty’ and its community of friends

Sangh-Hee always had a great feeling when Ishe joined the Montgomerie Golf Club,. - Supplied photo

At the Montgomerie Golf Club, one of the premier sporting destinations in the UAE, the past year has been marked by a remarkable sense of community and friendship, largely thanks to the enthusiastic leadership of Lady Captain Sang-Hee Cavanaugh.

Hailing from South Korea, Sang-Hee's unexpected journey to this prestigious role would begin in 1993 in Phoenix, Arizona, where a serendipitous encounter with the game would change her life forever and set her on a remarkable journey to the Montgomerie Golf Club.

“The first time I discovered golf was when my husband Jeff, an American engineer, requested me to participate in a 30-minute golf clinic. I did not have much of an idea and initially thought golf was boring,” she recalls with a chuckle.

“But as the years went by, my husband and I travelled extensively, playing on stunning courses in Australia, Hawaii, China, Malaysia, and the U.S.

Sang-Hee topped the Ladies’ Nett Division at the 2024 Championship at the Montgomerie Golf Club. - Supplied photo

“By now, I was really into it,” she says. “However, my passion and love for the game deepened in 2017 when we joined the Emirates Golf Club.

“There was a wonderful Korean lady's community there, and I started meeting new friends. I haven’t stopped playing since then.”

After a two-year hiatus in the U.S., during Covid-19, Sang-Hee returned to the UAE and joined the Montgomerie Golf Club, where Jeff moved his membership.

“I always had a great feeling when I came to The Monty—it was like ‘coming home,’” she reflects, the joy evident in her voice. “In a very, very short time, I settled in perfectly. There was a lovely bunch of ladies, and I made friends with them easily.”

'Pink Day' was one of the highlights during Sang Hee's captaincy term - Supplied photo

With three adult children living in America and her husband Jeff often away for work assignments, Sang-Hee discovered that golf became a vital source of connection and community for her.

“It was a challenging time for me, but I kept pushing forward, and through golf, I met many amazing people and friends," she recalls. “In 2021-22, I played a lot of golf—maybe 450 rounds; my husband did the counting,” she says with a smile.

“Although it hasn’t really improved my game a lot, I was really enjoying myself.”

In November 2023, Sang-Hee embraced the prestigious role of Lady Captain, viewing it as “such an honour’ and an opportunity to ‘challenge herself’ further.

The after party at the Montgomerie Golf Club's Pink Day. - Suppliedphoto

“Putting on the Lady Captain’s jacket for the first time and standing on stage to share my thoughts with all the members - that moment was unforgettable,” she says. “The respect from everyone, and the excitement I had for this new journey ahead, was such a meaningful experience. I can say that I am truly grateful for the chance to serve all the lovely ladies in the club.

Her tenure has been filled with many memorable events that have fostered a strong sense of community among the club’s members.

“We have had a lot of wonderful events over the past year like Valentine's Day,” she says, emphasizing the social atmosphere at The Monty. However, among her favourites was the club's “Pink Day,” in October which saw nearly 90 ladies come together to raise over AED 8,000 for charity to raise awareness about women’s health.

“Seeing them enjoy the day and be happy with this noble cause was such a great feeling,” she adds.

Sang-Hee has thrived as Lady Captain and has always kept herself busy.

“This year, we organized so many tournaments. I love being creative, and it truly makes me happy,” she explains. “Many ladies have jokingly told me I should become an ‘event planner’ because I put my full efforts into organizing events.”

As her term draws to a close in December 2024, Sang-Hee reflects on her desire to inspire more women to take up golf.