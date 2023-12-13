Filipino-American grandmaster Wesley So stuns Magnus Carlsen

Adrian Larsson makes the most of fair playing conditions to take the men’s honours
Filipino- American chess grandmaster Wesley So stunned Norwegian superstar Magnus Carlsen on Monday to take the solo lead in the 2023 Champions Chess Tour Finals in Ontario, Canada, according to media reports in the Philippines.
Inspired by the victory over the five-time world champion, the 30-year-old So went on to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the sixth round.
The two-back-to-back wins on Monday helped So grab the No. 1 spot with just one round left in the $500,000 event.
Born in the Philippines, So is a three-time US Chess Champion. He is also a three-time winner of the Philippine Chess Championship.
UAE's Siham Al Rasheedy also made her debut on Monday
In terms of his marketability, experts have compared him to global music sensation Taylor Swift
Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit leader Jonathan Selvaraj heads the 86 hopefuls in the 54-hole event
Kalle Samooja enters the record books as the first Finn on the LIV Golf Roster where he was joined by Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma and Zimbabwean Kieren Vincent
A 65 helped him win the OMA Emirates December Monthly Medal over the Faldo Course
Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs, presented the awards to the champions
Hosted by The Indian Golfers Society the event attracted a big field of 104 golfers to the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course