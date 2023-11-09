Fascinating battles at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Two rivals vie for points during a bout. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 12:26 AM

The professional division competitions of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) kicked off on Wednesday, the eighth day of the championship, at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

Competitors in Purple, Brown, and Black belts, from all over the world put their skills and training to the test on the country qualifiers, as they fought for a spot in the main bracket of the tournament.

The country qualifiers round brought together athletes taking on compatriots in the same belt and weight divisions, to qualify for the elimination stage on Thursday.

The professional category competitions will be held on Thursday with the elimination stage and finals for the purple and brown belts, and the elimination stage for the black belt. The finals for the black belt division will be held on Friday.

The 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will continue until November 10.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Professional competitions are the major highlights of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Over the course of three days, we witness the world’s best competing for glory, especially the black belt holders. Winning in these categories also enhances their chances of being nominated for the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards 2023.”

Al Batran expressed his pride in the impressive performance of the Emirati athletes who have secured their spots in Thursday’s finals.

"It’s overwhelming to see Emirati champions shining in the professional division and we have full faith in their ability to perform impressively and ascend the podium in the next days,” he said.

Elsewhere, Tarek Al Bahri , General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), said: “Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is celebrating its 15th anniversary, marking 15 years of excellence. This year’s championship has attracted 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, including Brazil, Kazakhstan, the United States, Canada, France, and Saudi Arabia.”

“The record levels of participation from the most prominent schools and academies around the world reflect the importance of the tournament, especially in terms of advancing the players’ professional careers, as it directly affects their international AJP ranking. Those who win first place in the championship will collect 4,000 points which enhances their chances of winning the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.”

Al Bahri noted that the preparations are in full swing to host the professional category finals on Thursday and Friday. He also praised the efforts of the UAEJJF staff working round the clock to host thousands of professionals and ensure the success of the event. He also mentioned that UAE players, especially those who hold brown and black belts, are gearing up to perform at remarkable levels.