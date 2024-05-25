FA Cup: Lucky 13 as Man United stun arch-rivals City to win riveting Wembley derby

A field of 200 players from 28 countries to compete over nine grueling days at Dubai Chess and Culture Club
Manchester United survived a second half rally from arch-rivals Manchester City to win a 13th FA Cup at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.
Beaten 2-1 in last season’s tournament Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils showed more purpose and tactical brilliance for most of the match to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2016.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Kobbie Mainoo gave them a decisive two goal cushion heading into halftime when he found the net in the 39th minute.
Substituted in for the second half Jérémy Doku breathed life into the City side as they threw everything they had into the match and the Belgian professional was rewarded for his efforts with an 87th goal.
United moved within one win of equalling Arsenal's record of 14 trophies as the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, the oldest national football competition in the world.
A field of 200 players from 28 countries to compete over nine grueling days at Dubai Chess and Culture Club
The impact player rule, which may have contributed to the high scores, will not be in place in the United States and West Indies
Tomasz represented Poland in the men's Quadruple Sculls rowing event in Seoul where he seventh
The Serbi reached the Geneva Open semi-final where he will face Czech Tomas Machac
Saturday's match will be the first back-to-back FA Cup finals since Blackburn Rovers vs Queen's Park in 1883-84 and 1884-85
The Egyptian giants look to extend their record number of wins in the continent’s top club competition to 12
The Italian manager's rich legacy will include leading rank outsiders Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in 2016
The host's bowlers rely on yorkers to restrict the visitors and claim a milestone six-run win in Houston