F1H2O World Championship's final battle for runner-up title

(Supplied photo)

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 12:03 AM

The competition for the runner-up position in the Grand Prix of Sharjah, the final round of the 22nd edition of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, is heating up.

The event takes place at Khalid Lagoon from December 8-10.

Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen, captain of the Sharjah Team of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (Boat Number 12), and the Swedish Erik Stark, captain of the Victory Team of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) (Boat Number 4), aim to secure 20 points by winning the Grand Prix of Sharjah to clinch the runner-up title.

This follows the captain of Team Sweden, the Swedish Jonas Andersson's (Boat Number 14) championship victory after winning the last three rounds, competing in Sharjah with a 24-point lead over his closest rival, Zandbergen.