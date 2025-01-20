Lewis Hamilton begins 'new chapter' at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton on his first day at Ferrari. — X

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first steps as a Ferrari driver on Monday and expressed his delight at joining the iconic team.

The 40-year-old shocked the paddock last February when he announced that after 12 successful years with Mercedes, he was departing for Ferrari.

"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together," he said in a press release as he appeared for the first time in Maranello, the headquarters of the Scuderia.

Wearing a long overcoat, dark suit and tie with a white shirt, Hamilton presented a chic look as he posed in front of the former home of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the famous Prancing Horse marque, according to photos released by his new team.

Hamilton then went to the Fiorano circuit to meet team boss Frederic Vasseur, and Ferrari's managing director Benedetto Vigna.

At Maranello, he was also able to talk to several members of the team with whom he will be working over the coming weeks, including Riccardo Adami, who will be his track engineer.

"There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a driver, is one of those days," said Hamilton, who will partner Charles Leclerc as they bid to deliver a first Ferrari world champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

"I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.

"I'm dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans."