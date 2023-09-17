Ferrari's Sainz wins Singapore GP to end Verstappen's win streak

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr celebrates on the podium. — AFP

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 7:45 PM

Carlos Sainz led from start to finish to win a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after a charging George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.

Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Sainz controlled the pace of the night race brilliantly from pole position to take only his second career win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year.

It ended Red Bull's hopes of sweeping every race in 2023 as Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, could only work his way up from 11th on the grid into the top five.

His teammate Sergio Perez crossed the line in eighth place.

"An incredible feeling, incredible weekend," said Sainz.

"We nailed a weekend and nailed the race. We did everything we had to do. We did it perfect and we brought home a P1 that I'm sure all of Italy and Ferrari will be proud today," added the Spaniard.

Sainz seemed set for a comfortable win until a virtual safety car 20 laps from the end gave the two Mercedes the chance to change to fresh medium-compound tyres.

Russell and Hamilton came out flying and soon reeled in and passed the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth.

But when they got on the heels of the top two they could not get past as Sainz cleverly kept his former teammate Norris within DRS range so the Englishman could defend second place.

"It was all about managing the beginning of the stints to make sure I made it to the target laps," said Sainz.

"The safety car forced us to pit earlier than we wanted and I knew it was going to be a long stint on the hards.

"It was just quite tight at the end. We gave Lando a bit of DRS to help him and in the end it worked."