F1 Singapore GP: Norris pips Verstappen to pole position

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (centre). Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 7:16 PM

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull rival and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen lining up alongside on the front row.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified third with his Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri fifth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Verstappen leads Norris by 59 points with seven rounds remaining.