Exciting new twist to the local golf scene as 'Golflinx' to make the game more accessible

One of the recent Golflinx events hosted at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM

In a bold move that could reshape the way golf is played and experienced, a new platform called "Golflinx" is making waves in the local golf community.

With an ambitious vision to make golf more accessible and inclusive, Golflinx is setting the stage for a revolution in how enthusiasts engage with the sport in the UAE.

It is a unique platform aimed at enhancing the golfing experience for its members by providing access to a network of golf courses, organizing events, and offering a range of golfing services.

Khaleej Times spoke to Paul Murnaghan, the founder of Golflinx, to find out more about how it all works.

“Golflinx is a golf club on wheels allowing all members to enjoy playing the top golf courses in a competitive environment throughout the UAE at discounted rates,” said Murnaghan.

“Although it’s more than just a place to play golf, it’s a community of people who are looking for opportunities to grow their business network who happen to share a passion for the sport.”

Originally from Ireland Murnaghan has been in Dubai for 16 years where he has worked across numerous business sectors during that time.

All along he has always had a passion for golf - which started at a young age and he has been a member of a few different golf clubs within the UAE. He is a scratch golfer who has competed in some of the local Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Amateur Opens here.

Shedding more light on Golflinx, Murnaghan continued: “It originally started as the Dubai Construction Golf Society about seven years ago, I then saw the demand and opportunity for other industries to get involved and it evolved into Golflinx about three years ago.”.

Although the project is currently not for profit or revenue-generating Murnaghan

Indicated that it has the potential to become a commercial venture in the future.

“Not yet - but will be in the near future with some exciting partnerships made here and abroad,” he said. “Golfinx is not just in the UAE but we’re now starting up in other countries like Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, Portugal, Australia, Spain - again helping people and their companies grow their network.’

How it works