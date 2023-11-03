Excitement builds for next year's blockbuster DP World ILT20 Season 2

Gulf Giants clinched the ILT20 2023 tournament.- Gulf Giants/ X

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 12:52 PM

Defending champions Gulf Giants will take on the Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the DP World ILT20 Season 2 – the biggest cricket league in the Gulf region – on January 19.

The 34-match tournament will be played at the three iconic UAE venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah while the dazzling Ring of Fire – Dubai International Stadium (DIS) – will host the final on Saturday, February 17.

A total of four fixtures will be played across the three venues on what promises to be an action-packed opening weekend – Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.

Following the opener in Sharjah, Dubai Capitals will host the MI Emirates at the DIS on Saturday, January 20. Last year’s runner-up Desert Vipers will open their campaign against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday afternoon from 2:30pm at the DIS. MI Emirates will host the Gulf Giants in their first home game of the season at the picturesque Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in an evening match that starts at 6:30 pm on Sunday, January 21.

Dubai International Stadium to host 15 matches of the DP World ILT20 Season 2 including the final on February 18. - IPL / SPORTZPICS File

A total of 15 matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi will host 11 and Sharjah will stage eight fixtures.

Each team will have five home and five away fixtures.

The DIS will be the home venue for Dubai Capitals. Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will play their five home fixtures across Dubai and Sharjah.

Sharjah Warriors will have Sharjah Cricket Stadium as their homebase. The Zayed Cricket Stadium will be the home venue for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates.

Looking ahead to the new season David White, CEO DP World ILT20 said: “We are excited to announce the DP World ILT20 Season 2 schedule. Just like the opening season we are set to deliver 34 action-packed matches at our three fantastic cricket venues.

“The tournament begins on 19 January and will finish with the final in Dubai on 17 February. Season 2 will be launched with riveting on-field action and entertainment for the entire family on the opening weekend in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“This year we have attracted some of the biggest cricket stars from around the world to the DP World ILT20 Season 2,” White added.

“We have three world-class stadiums that have a rich history of hosting some of the biggest cricket events including the T20 World Cup. The weather in UAE is absolutely ideal for cricket in the months of January and February.

“There is as always, a huge appetite and interest in the game here and we welcome local fans as well as international travellers as they have the greatest cricketing spectacle to enjoy with a number of entertainment opportunities on offer besides the action on the field,” he concluded.

The DP World ILT20 Season 1 helped established the league as the second most watched cricket league in India with a total of 367 million views gathered from around the world through Zee TV and its syndicate partners

Match tickets will be launched online next month with the details to be announced shortly The DP World ILT20 has also entered a strategic partnership with the renowned tickets provider Virgin Megastore for Season 2 tickets. Tickets will be available online and at all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across the UAE.

ALSO READ

DP World ILT20 Season 2 Schedule:

Friday, 19 January – Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, 20 January – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – Dubai International Stadium

Sunday, 21 January – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai International Stadium

Sunday, 21 January – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Monday, 22 January – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors – Dubai International Stadium

Tuesday, 23 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 24 January – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – Dubai International Stadium

Thursday, 25 January – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai International Stadium

Friday, 26 January – Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, 27 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 27 January – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sunday, 28 January – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 28 January – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Monday, 29 January – Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, 30 January – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday, 31 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, 1 February – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – Dubai International Stadium

Friday, 2 February – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 3 February – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, 3 February – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 4 February – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 4 February – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors – Dubai International Stadium

Monday, 5 February – Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, 6 February – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday, 7 February – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, 8 February – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – Dubai International Stadium

Friday, 9 February – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, 10 February – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, 10 February – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 11 February – Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, 13 February – Qualifier 1 – Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday, 14 February – Eliminator – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, 15 February – Qualifier 2 – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, 17 February – Final – Dubai International Stadium

*All single-headers (night matches) begin at 6:30pm local time.

*Afternoon match on double-headers day begin at 2:3opm local time.