Excitement builds for inaugural Etihad Ajman Golf Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club

Al Zorah Golf Club, host to tomorrow's first round of the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, will showcase their recently opened state of the art new clubhouse. - Supplied photo

The wait is over! The inaugural 36-hole Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, supported by the Emirates PGA, is set to tee off on Friday at the Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, UAE.

This exciting two-day event will bring together the perfect blend of competition, camaraderie, and corporate networking, with Round 1 kicking off at 1 pm in a shotgun start format.

The championship promises an innovative twist as 30 local Emirates PGA professionals will compete in their own ball format, while the amateurs will take part in a lively ‘Scramble Drive’ team format.

The field boasts a dynamic mix of male and female amateurs, including familiar faces from the local corporate golf scene and a few overseas invitees from the sponsors, adding an international flavour to the event.

A Game-Changer for Ajman

Organized by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and proudly sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), this premier championship is more than just a golf tournament—it’s a bold step in positioning Ajman as a rising star in sports tourism.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the ATDD, shared his enthusiasm: ‘We are thrilled to host the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, a reflection of our commitment to empowering youth through sports.’

Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the event strikes a perfect balance between competition and inclusivity, offering players and spectators a chance to connect through their shared passion for golf.

Who to Watch: Rising Stars and Local Heroes

The professional division features some of the UAE’s most consistent talents. Leading the charge is David Laing (Montgomerie Golf Club), fresh off impressive performances in recent Emirates PGA events.

Also in the spotlight are Jordan Gallagher (The Track, Meydan, Dubai) and the ever-reliable Tom Hanson (Trackman).

The amateurs are not to be overlooked, with a standout team led by Tom Rourke (The Els Club, Dubai). His squad includes top players Richard Rayment (8 handicaps), Jum Prescott (+1), and Tim Prescott (7). With such a strong lineup, the competition is sure to be fierce.