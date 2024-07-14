Etihad Arena to host courtside conversations during USA basketball event

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning. — X

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 5:31 PM

Basketball and sports enthusiasts are in for a treat as Etihad Arena is set to host “Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase” on July 16 in Abu Dhabi. The event will be a part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase Games (July 15-17) in Abu Dhabi.

The Showcase features the world No. 1 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, alongside the Australian Boomers, ranked No. 5 in the world, and Serbia, ranked No. 4 in the world, all preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11).

“Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase” promises an evening of insightful discussions from basketball legends, and senior executives, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with legendary basketball players and coaches.

To access this unforgettable experience, basketball fans can now purchase their forum tickets for 500 AED along with their Australia vs. Serbia game tickets at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

The forum will kick off with the “Global Growth of the Game” panel discussion at 6:00 PM GST, with esteemed panelists highlighting the importance of investing in basketball for youth, women, and minorities, exploring how programmes beyond the court can mentor leaders in every community.

Speakers include Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, Chief Business Development Officer for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, Jennifer Azzi and CEO of USA Basketball Jim Tooley.

The second panel, “The Road to Paris,” scheduled for 6:35 PM GST, will discuss what it takes to build a championship-calibre team and the value of teamwork, offering insights from key players and contributors to the world-class programme. Panelists include NBA legend and managing director of the USA Men’s National Team Grant Hill and former NBA player Steve Smith.

Attendees will have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions with speakers after each panel, posing questions submitted in advance.