Enjoy the beautiful moment, Olympians tell Paris-bound Emirati cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh

Safiya Al Sayegh (left) with Dan Norton and Jessica Smith during an event in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 9:22 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 9:32 PM

Keep your focus and enjoy the beautiful moment — those were the words of advice from an Olympic silver medallist and a Paralympian to Safiya Al Sayegh, the Emirati cyclist who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Al Sayegh, 22, made history last year when she became the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for an Olympic Games.

The rising star is leaving no stone unturned to deliver her best performance on the grand stage when the Games begin on July 26 in Paris.

The 158-km long women’s road race in France will test the skills and endurance of Al Sayegh who has done all the hard work to be among the world’s elite female cyclists.

But Jessica Smith, a former Australian parathlete who brought laurels to her country in swimming, and Dan Norton, the British rugby star who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games, said the Olympics is not just about competing for medals.

Smith, who represented Australia at the 2004 Athens Olympics, recalled how the Games create lifetime memories for athletes.

“It was a unique experience for me, I was able to meet so many incredible athletes, there was also a component where I was so excited, it was like one big party at the Games Village,” said Smith at an event which was hosted by Nathalie Kennedy, General Consul of France in Dubai.

“You have to try and remain focused in that moment because you have trained so hard for this one event, then everything that happens around it, is nothing that you ever trained for, you have never put yourself in those situations.

“So you have to remain focused because it’s amazing to be able to compete at an Olympic Games and to be able to do what you love and to do that in such a beautiful place like Paris, you have to take everything in.”

Norton, who excelled in the sevens format of rugby, reminisced about his first Olympics in Rio where he bumped into icons like Usain Bolt, and the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus.