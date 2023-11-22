England’s Ben Bolton sets the pace at Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final

Sir Nick Faldo hosting a Golf Clinic for all the Finalists of the Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 9:52 PM

England’s Ben Bolton shot rounds of 65 and 70 for a five under par total to lead the 54-hole Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club.

A field of 57 players froim 22 countries are competing.in this the 27th edition of the Faldo Series Grand Final – having qualified in various previous events all over Europe.

The UAE representatives in the tournament are Faye Mohammed, Jamie Roslyn Camero and Neyl Cherrat.

Bolton, a 16 year-old golfer from Wolverhampton who is playing out of the Enville Golf Club in the English Midlands, returned a clean scorecard in round one, with five birdies and 13 pars.

He leads by two shots after round two of level par. Bolton went to the turn in 33 but came home with a double and two bogeys to salvage a 70.

Chasing him is Sweden’s Daniel Tolf with after rounds of 68 and 69.

They are the only two players under par after 36 holes.

The leading local player representing the UAE is 17 year-old Jamie Roslyn Camero with rounds of 71 and 72 who is tied 8th overall and tied second in her 21 and under Ladies’ Division.

The final round will be held on Thursday with the leaders out last at 11.40 am, all off Tee one, with tournament host Sir Nick Faldo attending and presenting all the prizes.

Leading Round Two Scores

(Par 70).

B. Bolton (Eng) 65. 70. 135.

D, Tolf (Swe) 68. 69. 137.

N. Cambridge (Eng) 71. 69. 140.

T. Hall (Eng) 68. 72. 140.

N. A. Minh (Vietnam) 72. 69. 141.

N. Pitsch (Pol) 70. 71. 141.

A. Godin (Fr) 71. 71. 142