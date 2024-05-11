England great Anderson says he's ready to step aside and let others 'realise their dreams'

England's James Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker. - Reuters File

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 5:18 PM

England's James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first match of the series against West Indies at Lord's this year, he said on Saturday, ending a 21-year career in which he became the most successful ever pace bowler.

The 41-year-old has taken 700 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list.

Having made his debut for England at Lord's in 2003, Anderson will finish his illustrious career at the same ground his 188th test, two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much," Anderson said in a statement.

"But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

Nicknamed the "Burnley Express", Anderson did not say if he would continue playing county cricket for his club Lancashire who renamed the Pavilion End at Old Trafford as the James Anderson End.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf," Anderson added.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it."

England's first match of a three-Test series against the West Indies takes place from July 10-14.

Richard Thompson, chair of the country's cricket board (ECB), said Anderson deserved a fitting send-off at the home of cricket.

"I don't think we'll ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball," Thompson said.

"To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike."

