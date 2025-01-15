England cricketer James Vince to move to Dubai after attacks on family home

James Vince . Photo: AFP file

World Cup winner James Vince is to stand down as captain of Hampshire after a decade in charge and move to Dubai following attacks on his family home, the English cricket county announced Wednesday.

Although he will miss the 2025 English domestic first-class County Championship or red-ball season, Vince will continue to play white-ball (limited-overs) cricket and skipper Hampshire in the T20 Blast.

The 33-year-old batsman, a member of the England squad that won the 2019 50-over World Cup on home soil, saw his family home near Hampshire's headquarters attacked twice last year.

Vince, who said the incidents left his young family fearing for their safety, told Britain's Daily Telegraph in July he believed the attacks were a case of mistaken identity.

"James Vince has signed a revision to the final year of his contract which fulfils his obligation to play for Hampshire Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast campaign and confirms that he is not planning to play red-ball cricket this year," said a Hampshire statement.

"After 10 consecutive years as club captain, Vince will also step down from this position but will remain as team captain of Hampshire Hawks.

"In 2024, Vince endured a challenging year on a personal level, following several attacks on his family home. As a result, the family have taken the decision to move to Dubai."

Vince added he needed to "understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at".