Emotional comeback win for Schniederjans at Asian Tour's International Series India

Ollie Schniederjans completed a fairytale comeback victory in International Series India presented by DLF today at DLF Golf and Country Club, in New Delhi. - Supplied photo

Ollie Schniederjans completed a fairytale comeback victory in the International Series India presented by DLF today at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi.

The American, lifted by an outrageous chip-in for birdie on 13, fired a three-under-par 69 for a four-round aggregate of 10-under.

This gave him a surprise four-shot victory over reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, his nearest challenger, in the opening event of the year on The International Series, which brought crowds flocking to Gurugram.

The two-time major winner pulled out all the stops with a seven-under-par round of 65, but it wasn’t enough to cancel out an eight-shot gap that Schniederjans had built up over him going into the final round. DeChambeau finished on six-under for the week.

Abraham Ancer of Fireballs GC finished joint third on two under after a level-par final round, alongside reigning International Series Rankings champion Joaquin Niemann, with only four players finishing under par on the testing Gary Player-designed course.

Brothers in arms

“It means a lot to me,” said the 31-year-old Schniederjans, ably supported by his middle brother Ben as caddie this week. “This golf course is very challenging, and back in the day, I would have had a hard time out here. So, to come out and shoot those scores now, with everything I’ve been through, my game is a lot better than it ever was. This was proof this week.”

The third round had to be completed this morning, and Schniederjans got off to a great start as he carved out a three-shot lead at seven-under. The field had nine holes to finish after a first shotgun start on Saturday afternoon, and the American birdied his first three holes—10, 11, and 12—en route to a 69.

Japan’s Higa (72) had started the final round in second place at four under but ultimately fell to T5 at level par after a four-over final round of 76.

Fog delays

The backlog was the result of long delays every day caused by thick fog each morning. To complete 72 holes, the organizers switched to shotgun starts for rounds three and four, with players staying in the same pairings.

They started round four immediately after completing round three, and Schniederjans did not let up in pursuit of a morale-boosting victory, with Australian Greg Norman walking the course and watching intently.

He had a five-shot lead at the turn over Higa and DeChambeau. That lead became six when he sensationally chipped in for a three on the par-four 13th from a difficult lie to the right of the green, where a bogey looked more likely.

Despite a bogey on 17, the American safely made par on 18 to seal the victory, narrowly missing out on a birdie chip-in from the fringe of the green.

Schniederjans’ win is a remarkable one. He had replacement surgery on both hips in 2022 and was out of the game for well over a year.

Injury issues

It was his final attempt to fix a host of injury issues that had derailed the career of a player who was ranked the world’s top amateur in 2014 for 41 consecutive weeks. He also won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, the year after turning professional.

Schniederjans is playing this week by virtue of finishing fourth at last year’s LIV Golf Promotions event, with the top-10 players earning playing rights for The International Series.

He just missed out on winning the event in Saudi, which would have secured a passage onto the LIV Golf League, but having triumphed today, he has made the ideal start to The International Series Rankings race, with the champion also earning a berth on the roster.

Reflecting on his long journey back to victory, he said: “It was a long process, and it took a lot of patience. I did a lot to change my body and swing, and had to learn a lot through that process.

“There were setbacks that took me years to get to this point. This year has been good; I’ve been able to be on the course for a full year now. I’ve been able to put everything together, and I knew something like this was coming.”