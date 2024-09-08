E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Emirati knights claim silver in Endurance World championship

The grueling 160km race, held in Monpazier, France, attracted 118 riders representing 39 nations

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:18 AM

The UAE's equestrian team secured a remarkable second-place finish in the FEI Endurance World Championship. The grueling 160km race, held in Monpazier, France, attracted 118 riders representing 39 nations.

The UAE team's Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi earned the individual silver medal, finishing the race in a time of 8:32:51 hours.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Bahraini royal team, led by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, dominated the event. Sheikh Nasser successfully defended his world title, clinching first place with an impressive time of 8:32:00 hours. This marked his second consecutive individual gold medal following his victory in the 2023 championship in UAE.

The championship was graced by the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and other dignitaries from the equestrian world.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports