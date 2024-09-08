Emirati knights claim silver in Endurance World championship

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:18 AM

The UAE's equestrian team secured a remarkable second-place finish in the FEI Endurance World Championship. The grueling 160km race, held in Monpazier, France, attracted 118 riders representing 39 nations.

The UAE team's Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi earned the individual silver medal, finishing the race in a time of 8:32:51 hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Bahraini royal team, led by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, dominated the event. Sheikh Nasser successfully defended his world title, clinching first place with an impressive time of 8:32:00 hours. This marked his second consecutive individual gold medal following his victory in the 2023 championship in UAE.