Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions to compete in Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Shamma Al Kalbani ready to step into the cage. — Supplied photo

Three Emirati jiu-jitsu champions are set to bring the heat at the eighth edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), going down at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain on December 6. Khaled Al Shehhi, Shamma Al Kalbani, and Omar Al Fadhli will step into the cage to face some of the biggest names in combat sports.

Emirati jiu-jitsu athletes have been making waves in the global combat sports scene, dominating local and international stages. With gold medals, podium finishes, and global rankings to their names, these athletes have consistently proven they belong among the best in the world.

Organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), ADXC is known for its innovative competition format, elite-level competition, and vibrant atmosphere for fans. Previous editions have featured key Emirati athletes, including Shamma Al Kalbani, Balqees Al Hashemi, Zayed Al Katheeri, and brothers Omar and Mohammed Al Suwaidi.

“Competing in the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship has been one of the highlights of my jiu-jitsu journey,” said Shamma Al Kalbani, who is set to take on China’s Peiqin Ge in a bantamweight jiu-jitsu clash.

“When I participated in ADXC 4 in Paris, I faced Lina Grosset and earned a decision win. It was unforgettable, raising the UAE flag in the heart of Paris. That match pushed me to refine my skills in areas like control and submissions. It also showed the incredible support the UAE gives to women in sports, empowering us to reach our full potential.

“For ADXC 8, I’ve been focused on refining my techniques, staying sharp mentally, and building my fitness. Every training session is a chance to grow, and I’m excited to step into the cage again and proudly represent my country. The support from fans here means everything. it motivates me to give my best.”

Meanwhile, Omar Al Fadhli will go toe-to-toe with Chilean Nicolás Ponce in a lightweight Jiu-Jitsu bout. “I’m really excited to compete in Abu Dhabi Extreme for the first time. I’ve been training hard, working on techniques and strategies to make the most of the cage environment,” said Al Fadhli.

"In Paris, I fought Leonardo Mario from Brazil and came out on top after five tough rounds. Now, competing in Al Ain is something special. It is home. I am eager to put on a performance that makes the city proud. ADXC has helped me grow as a fighter, especially in mastering cage control. I am ready to deliver a fight the fans will remember," said Al Shehhi.