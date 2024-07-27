Emirati athletes raise UAE flag as teams sail down Seine in Olympic opening ceremony

UAE athletes during the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday. — Reuters

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 1:00 AM

The 14-member UAE team joined thousands of athletes as Olympic competitors cruised down the River Seine in a spectacular opening ceremony for the Paris Games on Friday that celebrated French history and culture to the delight of a crowd undeterred by persistent rain.

Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi, silver medalist at the Asian Games last year, and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh were the flag-bearers for the UAE at the opening ceremony.

UAE's Omar Al Marzouqi and Safiya Al Sayegh. — X

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony took place outside the main stadium with up to 7,000 athletes parading down the Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital.

In an ambitious, high-risk departure from past opening ceremonies, the athletes sailed in an armada of 85 boats instead of making the traditional walk around a running track.

Some 300,000 people watched in person from specially built stands on the river banks, and another 200,000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.

As tradition dictates, the Greek delegation had the honour of leading out the flotilla, as the cradle of the modern Olympic movement.

The show blended French culture and history while a pre-recorded cabaret-style segment from US pop star Lady Gaga featured prominently in the early stages of the parade.

Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, also sang, defying criticism from far-right activists.

Critics had accused the 29-year-old singer, best known for her hit "Djadja", of "vulgarity" and disrespecting the French language in her lyrics.

Dozens of pink-skirted can-can dancers provided a stunning splash of colour on the banks of the Seine in another standout moment.

Flagbearers Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse of Canada. — Reuters

The landmarks and architecture of the City of Light featured as a backdrop both to Friday's show and will play the same role for much of the sport afterwards.

Paris's vision is for a more cost-effective and less polluting Olympics than previous editions, with competitions set to take place at historic locations around the capital.

Despite the heavy rain, and a wave of attacks which paralysed France's high-speed rail network early Friday, chief Games organiser Tony Estanguet said before the ceremony started he was confident of putting on "a great party".

Some spectators refused to let the drizzle get them down. "I've got such an adrenaline rush. It's very exciting," said Selene Martinez, who had travelled from Mexico for the ceremony.

Long queues had formed at access points along the Seine hours before the start of the parade.

After passing scanners and checkpoints, the first arrivals discovered the numerous floating stages installed in the river channel and bridges that have been festooned with flags and the pink-and-purple colours of the Games.

"The atmosphere is really friendly," said 75-year-old Frenchman Jean-Yves Herve, who watched the show with his grand-daughter.

"There are lots of foreigners, we're enjoying it. It's good for France."