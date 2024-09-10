Emirates PGA unveils ambitious 2024–2025 Season Calendar under EGF Management

Yas Links Abu Dhabi - venue for the next event on the 2024 - 25 Emirates PGA Calendar.- Photo Instagram

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

The Emirates Professional Golf Association (PGA), managed by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), has launched an exciting and ambitious calendar for the 2024–2025 season.

This marks a significant boost for professional golf in the region, aiming to elevate the sport's profile. The schedule includes a variety of tournaments designed to attract top talent and foster development within the UAE's golfing community.

The new season is expected to feature a blend of local and international events, offering players the opportunity to compete at a high level while also growing the game in the region.

The calendar features over 150 PGA-qualified professionals across the UAE, working at golf clubs, swing studios, or engaged in various commercial activities.

These professionals play a pivotal role in the growth of the sport, contributing their expertise across a range of golfing platforms and industries, further elevating the standards of the game in the region.

Kieren Pratt, Emirates PGA representative for the EGF, commented: “Following the recently successful Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Emirates Golf Club, the first event of this season’s calendar we are excited with the planned schedule for 2024 – 25.

“We have an extensive calendar of events with a mix of Pro-Ams and Emirates PGA Matches, the latter involving the pros playing in 18-hole Individual Strokeplay events.

“We especially thank all our sponsors and participating clubs for their continued support,” Pratt added.

“We are exploring all sponsorship and participation opportunities for this season.

“This year is important for both the Emirates PGA and EGF as we fully bring it under the EGF’s overarching management,” he concluded.

EMIRATES PGA 2024 – 25 CALENDAR

Sunday 15th September, 2024: Lincoln Pro-Am, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi.

Saturday 28th September, 2024: Lincoln DG Pro-Am, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course.

Wednesday 9th October, 2024: Dubai Creek Emirates PGA Pro-Am.

Sunday 20th October, 2024: Lincoln DG Pro-Am, Emirates Golf Club, Faldo Course.

Saturday 2nd November, 2024: Lincoln DG Pro-Am, Dubai Creek.

Monday 4th November, 2024: Sharjah Emirates PGA Match, Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

Tuesday 3rd December, 2024: Al Ain Emirates PGA Match, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Tuesday 10th December, 2024: Trump International Emirates PGA Match, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Saturday 14th December, 2024: Lincoln DG Pro-Am, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Fire course.

Tuesday 7th January, 2025: The Track, Meydan Emirates PGA Match, The Track Meydan, Dubai. Monday 13th January, 2025: JA The Resort Emirates PGA Match, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. Sunday 26th January, 2025: Lincoln DG Pro-Am, Emirates Golf Club, Majlis Course. Tuesday 4th February, 2025: Al Hamra Emirates PGA Match, Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah. Tuesday 11th February, 2025: Al Zorah Emirates PGA Match, Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman. Friday 14th February 2025: Arabian Ranches Junior Pro-Am, Arabian Ranches Golf Club. Monday 3rd March, 2025: Montgomerie Emirates PGA Match, Montgomerie Golf Club. Monday 10th March, 2025: Al Dhannah Emirates PGA Match, Al Dhannah Golf Club