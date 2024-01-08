Emirates Drifting Championship gets under way

The Emirates Drifting Championship has provided drivers with a platform to grow in the UAE since its inception in 2018. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 9:45 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 9:46 PM

The Emirates Drifting Championship got under way on January 6 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

As many as 50 international drivers took part in the first series of the of the event which will continue until March.

The popular championship this year has been backed by Castrol EDGE as the title sponsors.

The Emirates Drifting Championship has provided drivers with a platform to grow in the UAE since its inception in 2018.

This year will see a host of the top professional drifting drivers from the region take part in the competition.

Castrol are delighted with their partnership with Emirates Drifting Championship, one of the most popular events for motorsport fans in the region.

"In Middle East, we are delighted to be playing our part towards the celebration of 125th anniversary of Castrol, which represents an exciting chapter for our company," said Robert Gerritsen, General Manager, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, KSA, Egypt and Pakistan.

"Our refreshed strategy reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success."

Meanwhile, Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol, said: “As we celebrate 125 years, Castrol is not just reflecting on the past but charting a course for the future.