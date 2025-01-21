Els, Montgomerie & Jeev set to compete in $2.5m Hassan II Trophy in Morocco

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind), receives a Sponsor Invite to play in the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA Champions Tour in Morocco, Thursday 6th - Saturday 8th February, 2025. - Supplied photo

The 49th edition of the prestigious $2.5 million Hassan II Golf Trophy is just two weeks away, bringing together golf’s most iconic figures at Morocco’s Royal Golf Dar Es Salam from February 6th to 8th, 2025.

Held under the High Patronage of King Mohammed VI and the effective presidency of Prince Moulay Rachid, the event continues the legacy of the late King Hassan II, who founded the tournament to honour golf and celebrate the sport's champions.

This year, the Hassan II Trophy promises an extraordinary field of 66 international champions from 12 countries, including 11 Major winners with an incredible 16 Grand Slam titles between them.

Ernie Els celebrates a stellar victory with his wife Lizel after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Championshipin Hawaii again. - Photo Instagram

Four inductees of the World Golf Hall of Fame will also compete including Colin Montgomerie (Scotland), José María Olazábal (Spain), Retief Goosen (South Africa), and Ernie Els (South Africa).

The competition will be further elevated with past champions like Stephen Ames (Trinidad & Tobago, Canada, 2023), Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina, 2024), and stars such as Tom Lehman (USA), Stewart Cink (USA), and the ever-charismatic Miguel Ángel Jiménez (Spain).

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, No. 1 on the 2024 Champions Tour, will also be in the mix, alongside celebrated Asian players like Y.E. Yang (South Korea), K.J. Choi (South Korea), and Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand).