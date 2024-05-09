Eight top-tier Asian teams to compete in inaugural Basketball Champions League 2024 in Dubai

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 11:50 PM

Eight champion clubs from eight Asian countries will compete in the inaugural Basketball Champions League Asia 2024 to be hosted by Shabab Al Ahli Dubai this year.

Asia's top-tier club competition will feature Pelita Jaya Basketball (Indonesia) and NS Matrix Deers (Malaysia) who have already secured their spots through the recent Basketball Champions League Asia Qualifiers.

Two additional spots will be secured by the finalists of the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) Final 8.

The event is a result of a partnership agreement signed by FIBA Regional Office Asia and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

The ceremony took place during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition, at Dubai World Trade Centre, and was attended by Hagop Khajirian, FIBA Executive Director Asia, Majid Sultan, Executive Director of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, and Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Last week, FIBA Regional Office Asia awarded the hosting rights of the inaugural Basketball Champions League Asia to the city of Dubai, underscoring its status as a premier destination for sporting events of international acclaim.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament, Khajirian stated: “This club competition in Asia boasts a rich history and tradition, yet this year’s edition holds special significance as it marks the debut of the rebranded Basketball Champions League Asia.

"It represents another strategic milestone in fulfilling FIBA’s objective of reshaping the landscape of international club competitions.

“I am thrilled and eagerly anticipating the tip-off in Dubai. For this, I want to extend my gratitude to Shabab Al Ahli Dubai and the UAE Basketball Association for their support and facilitation in organizing this inaugural edition in Dubai,” he added.

Sultan excpressed Shabab Al-Ahli Club’s delight at hosting the inaugural edition of the Basketball Champions League Asia.

“The trust bestowed upon us by FIBA Regional Office Asia underscores Dubai’s stature as a premier destination for athletes and sporting events,” he said.

“With our outstanding infrastructure and talented team, we embrace the challenge and pledge to deliver an extraordinary edition.

“I want to thank the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism for their invaluable cooperation and support in unveiling the BCL Asia 2024 hosting agreement contract signing at the Arabian Travel Market,” he added. “This partnership underscores the synergy between event organizers and the host city, amplifying anticipation for the upcoming tournament and nurturing industry bonds.

“We appreciate the Department’s ongoing assistance in ensuring the success of the event, said Sultan.

Al Khaja commented: “Our commitment to bringing world-class international sporting events to Dubai aligns with the strategic goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

“Sport is a central pillar in our tourism and events ecosystem, and the Basketball Champions League Asia 2024, which further strengthens Dubai’s year-round international sports calendar, is set to attract spectators from around the world, as well as appealing to basketball fans among our resident population.

“As Dubai looks forward to hosting this championship for the first time, we are confident it will be a resounding success, delivering an exceptional experience to players and spectators alike, and further highlighting Dubai’s position as an international events destination.”