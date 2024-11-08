EGF inspires the next generation of golfers with Future Falcons activation at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner and UAE resident makes a visit to the Future Falcons at the activation area at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

This week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) is taking its commitment to growing the game to new heights with its exciting Future Falcons activation.

The initiative, which runs from Thursday, November 7th, to Sunday, November 10th, is designed to inspire young golfers and foster a love for the game.

The activation includes school visits during the first two days of the tournament, offering students a unique opportunity to engage with the sport. On top of that, lucky participants will enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the event, gaining a rare glimpse of the action that happens off the course.

The initiative has been brought to life in partnership with Viya Golf and Marc Arnold, Viya Golf's Director of Instruction, underscoring the importance of collaboration to grow the game. Through Future Falcons, the EGF is paving the way for the next generation of golfers in the UAE.

Rabeeh Academy, Abu Dhabi made a school visit to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. - Supplied photo

Daniel Griffiths, Director of Sports & Trips Co-ordinator and Schools Co-ordinator at Al Rabeeh Academy, Abu Dhabi, said: “We are here at Yas Links today with a group of 16 students from Year 5 to 9. Our thanks go to Cameron, Kieren and all at the EGF for the invite.

“We have full access to all the Future Falcons activities on-site and a behind-the-scenes tour of the tournament. This is our third visit to this tournament over the last few years. It is great for the students to experience international golf with some of the best players in the world.

“Our school has been involved with the Future Falcons for over two years – taking 20 students a week down to Abu Dhabi Golf Club regularly during the school terms for their lesson programme,” Griffiths added.

“t has been very successful for us and the students – and will undoubtedly grow the game and assist in the education and personal development and life skills for our students as well as encourage their siblings and families to support.”

Nine schools, including four Emirati schools, will participate in this week’s Future Falcons activation at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. This initiative is part of The R&A’s Unleash Your Drive in Schools programme, facilitated by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The programme uses specialized Golfway equipment to introduce young golfers to the game, providing a first-touch experience with a short-form, beginner-friendly format.

Over 150 students, both boys and girls from Abu Dhabi, will join the sessions at the tournament.