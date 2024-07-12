EGA and R&A join forces to develop golf at all levels through ‘Unleash your Drive’ initiative

Teachers participating in the recent 'Unleash Your Drive' seminar at JGE - using the Golfway equipment to take golf into schools.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:18 AM

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) recently organized an absorbing workshop in collaboration with The R&A's ‘Unleash your Drive’ schools golf program at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The seminar was specifically aimed at school teachers and was attended by a total of 33 educationalist mainly from Emirates School Establishment (ESE) and ESM schools in Dubai, participated in the workshop.

The global golf programme is being rolled out in the UAE through the EGF. It involves teachers at schools delivering the programme with the support of the UAE golf clubs and other golf facilities such as TOPGOLF Dubai.

The seminar involved teachers learning how to use the GolfWay equipment under the supervision of EGF Director of Instruction and National Team Coach, Cameron van Rooyen alongside Nick Horrocks, Director of Strategic Partnership, Golf Development Advisor, and Consultant with The R&A and GolfWay.

The programme has already been rolled out in Abu Dhabi - with currently five schools participating.

Cameron Van Rooyen, UAE National Coach said at the launch: “This programme will complement the work of the golf clubs and encourage Par 3 golf facilities as part of the pathway into golf – and encourage other fun and engaging formats at the entry level, such as the existing Golf Sixes mini-leagues and our Future Falcons.”

The EGF has partnered with Golfway to provide enhanced support and equipment – essential to golf at the entry-level.

“The programme is targeted at youngsters of all ages, and all nationalities - but primarily those below the age of 12,” added Van Rooyen.

Initially, the teachers will host the youngsters at school playing fields and gymnasiums at the schools - using Golfway equipment with soft balls and setting up a mini-golf course.

Akram Skaik Director General of the EGF. - Social media

“We must continue to develop the sport of golf at all levels. We look forward to working with our partners, the UAE schools, and golf clubs to ensure the development and success of grassroots golf,” said Akram Skaik Director General of the EGF.

“The pathway following the first stage is to integrate golf into schools as an extra curriculum activity, then it will progress to the already successful junior programmes at all the UAE golf clubs as well as the EGF’s Future Falcons programme.