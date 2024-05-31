Dubai girl Jamie Camero dreaming big ahead of US golf scholarship to the University of Central Florida

Martin Stewart and Alfie Waters crowned Net Division champions with a score of eight-under-par
Jamie Camero, one of the current stand-out stars in UAE golf, will be leaving soon on a golf scholarship to the University of Central Florida (UCF) in the US.
Eighteen-year-old Jamie, who was born in Dubai and now holds a UAE Passport, is a member of The Els Club. She plays off a +4 handicap is coached by CH3 professional Joe Marshall, and will most likely be studying a course in Sports Science. She is still in the ‘undeclared’ category, which means she can choose her key subjects during her first semester.
Commenting on the UCF Jamie said: “It is one of the largest campuses in the US. Our golf team has a great year-round facility with multiple home courses.
“I will be under the wing of Coach Emily Marron, who has over 24 years of golf coaching and scholarship experience.”
Reflecting on her best achievements in the UAE, Jamie said: “Definitely, representing the UAE in the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC, Espirito Santo Trophy) at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and being the first UAE representative to break par in the event is definitely on top.
“In addition, another highlight was representing the UAE and winning the 2023 Faldo Junior Tour Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in the presence of Sir Nick Faldo.”
Jamie, who won the recent EGF Order of Merit Championship – Ladies’ Gross Division, at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, in a play-off with Intissar Rich (UAE), has been a prolific winner of tournaments and Order of Merits on the local UAE golf scene under the auspices of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).
She currently stands at 402 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) – Women’s Division, supported by The R&A.
“I will take it step by step - my most prominent goal to achieve in the future is to tee it up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” she said underlining her plans when she arrived at the University. “A longer-term goal would be to represent the UAE at the Olympics.
“For the most part, I’m looking forward to my own student-athlete experience. I already have the golf team’s school-workout-golf schedule and I think it suits myself and my goals perfectly. I will be able to wake up, train hard, hang out with the team every single day and continue my studies on top of it,” Jamie said.
“I am also excited to explore Orlando and all the new cities and golf courses college golf may take me to.
“I will certainly miss my fellow golfing friends in Dubai and the UAE a lot and I plan to visit them as often as possible – especially in the US. I will also continue to compete with and represent the UAE Team in international events where and when my schedule permits,” she added.
Jamie last acknowledged that the ‘competition in the US will be strong.’
“My new UCF teammate from Thailand, Pimpisa Sisutham, aka ‘Sandwich’ - has recently qualified for the US Women’s Open being played this week in Pennsylvania. I will be watching how she does with a lot of interest.”
Jamie’s biggest immediate challenge is managing the required VISA process to be able to travel.
“The term starts in mid-August, it may be that I arrive a couple of weeks late due to the US University VISA processing – but that is the only negative around so far.”
