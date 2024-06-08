Dubai's Rayhan wins Conditional Status card at PGA Tour Americas Final Qualifying School event

The 18-year-old scratch player who has earned a golf scholarship with the Kennesaw State University in Georgia has thanked the Emirates Golf Federation for their support
Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas shot a final round of three under par 69 to finish in tied ninth in the Final Qualifying School event of the PGA Tour Americas USA West 2 Division at Soboba Springs GC, San Jacinto, California.
He then narrowly lost in a play-off where nine players battled for one spot, with the winner gaining a full card for the rest of the season on the PGA Tour Americas.
Twenty-four-year-old Rayhan was playing in his first tournament as a professional having turned pro last week after a successful five-year golf scholarship at Ohio State University and an impressive amateur career in the UAE.
He had a bogey-free final round with birdies on holes 4, 13 and 15 to finish on 12 under which followed his first three rounds of 71, 70 and 66.
When he birdied the par-five 15th Rayhan stood tied eighth, but finished with three pars and had to settle for tied ninth.
In summary over the four rounds, he had one eagle, 21 birdies, seven bogeys, two doubles and the rest pars.
“For my finish this week I received a Conditional Status card on the PGA Tour Americas. I am still trying to figure out what that exactly means,” he told Khaleej Times.
“My next event is next week on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open which I qualified for following my victory at college in the 2023 Grier Jones Shocker Invitational.”
The winning score for the 72-hole event was 16 under par with two players tied for the medalist position.
Neal Shipley (US), the Low Amateur at The Masters earlier this year, moved from 22nd place on eight under par after three rounds to the log jam on 12 under with a final round 68 and then won the play-off for the final card.
The PGA Tour Americas was formed in 2024 and has replaced the previous PGA Tour Canada and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
The Tour provides opportunities for golfers to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour and the final stage of the PGA Tour Q-School.
According to the PGA Tour, Conditional players are placed in a category that allows limited access to events after their allotted number of guaranteed starts.
Members who have surpassed their allotted number of guaranteed starts move into a conditional eligibility category based on their position on the season-long standings.
