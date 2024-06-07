Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas storms into contention at Qualifying School of 2024 PGA Tour Americas

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas - is in contention at this week's Final Qualifying School for PGA Tour Americas in California.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas’ quest for success after turning professional earlier this month, received a significant boost when he shot a blistering 66 to move into contention after three rounds of the 72-hole Final Qualifying School of the PGA Tour Americas USA West 2 Division.

With rounds of 71, 70 and 66, at Soboba Springs GC, San Jacinto, California, the 24-year-old is on nine under par 207 to be tied 13th, just three shots behind the leaders.

Rayhan is one shot back of tied fourth place with eight players on 10 under par. A strong field of 134 players is competing at the resort with 72 players under par with 18-holes to play.

The top nine players this week will earn exempt status for the North America Swing of the 2024 PGA Tour Americas season. Finishers 10 – 25 (including ties) will earn conditional membership.

Rayhan commented: “his year my game has been on track and I am excited about what is ahead of me. For my final round, I have to be aggressive, continue to attack the golf course and shoot low – it is very competitive out here and there is no room for safe golf.

“After this week I will play in the Korn Ferry Tour event at Wichita, following my amateur win at the end of last year – which earned me an invite.

Starting on the 10th tee in his third round Rayhan had five birdies plus a bogey and double to be out in 34.

On his back nine holes, the front nine, he started with four pars – then made four consecutive birdies and a par to finish his round of 66 to move him into contention.

In the three rounds so far, Thomas has had 18 birdies and one eagle, tied first in the Par Breakers category,

Rayhan turned professional on June 1 and this is his first event as a pro after recently completing his five-year golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU).

The weather is set fair for the final round with a forecast light five mph breeze.

Neal Shipley (US), the Low Amateur at The Masters earlier this year, currently stands in 22nd place on eight under par.