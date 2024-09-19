Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas overcomes putting woes to hold steady in DP World Tour Qualifying School

Rayhan shot an even-par 72 in his second round, keeping him well-positioned to progress to the next stage at at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England. - Supplied photo

Despite facing putting challenges, Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas has put himself in a promising spot at the halfway stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, where he is tied for 17th at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England.

The 24-year-old, representing Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, who is ranked 1,246th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), shot an even-par 72 in his second round, keeping him well-positioned to progress to the next stage.

Reflected on his performance, Rayhan told Khaleej Times: “My game was good – I hit a lot of good shots and gave myself plenty of chances. My putting was just not on track.

“Apart from that, I was very happy. The course is fun to play, though I had a frustrating three-putt on the 7th hole – my 16th. The weather was perfect, with just a little wind,” he added. “My plan is to hopefully read the greens a bit better and sink more putts in the next two rounds. I’m in a strong position with 36 holes to play.”

The Qualifying School is notorious for its intense pressure, as players battle to earn a spot on the DP World Tour. Only the top 21 players and ties from Donnington Grove will advance to the Second Stage in Spain. Leading the field after two rounds is Spain's Alejandro Aguilera, who sits at 11 under par with scores of 67 and 66. Rayhan will tee off his third round on Saturday at 12:07 pm, aiming to solidify his position and secure a spot in the Second Stage. Stay tuned for further updates.

