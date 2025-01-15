Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas finds his groove with third-round 68 at Korn Ferry debut

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (r) with caddie Brennan Printz in the Bahamas.- Supplied photo

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas expressed confidence in his game’s upward trajectory during his Korn Ferry Tour debut, after delivering an impressive four-under-par 68 in the third round of the $1 million Bahamas Golf Classic.

The tournament is being played at The Ocean Club at Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, and will conclude today.

Rayhan, 25, now sits at eight-under-par (202 total), tied for 24th, with 18 holes to play.

The 36-hole cut fell at three-under-par, with 87 players advancing to the weekend.

Rayhan, a Dubai Golden Visa holder, opened his campaign with back-to-back rounds of 68. Starting his third round on the 10th tee, he fired four birdies and a single bogey on his front nine to post a 33. Three more birdies on his back nine sealed another 33 for a solid 66 on the par-70 course.

Reflecting on his round, Rayhan told Khaleej Times: “Today was a good day – my putting was the best it’s been in a while. I’m hitting my irons really solid, and I feel my game is heading in the right direction.

"The wind was stronger, and the pins were tougher, but I managed well. Wednesday’s forecast is for stronger winds, making for a fun and challenging finish. I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”

Rayhan also gave a nod to his caddie, Brennan Printz, saying,m“I forgot to give full credit to my buddy and caddie yesterday – Brennan, you’re doing a great job! Let’s keep it up.”

The final round will see Thomas teeing off at 6 PM UAE time in a three-ball from the first tee.

Leading the field is 28-year-old American John VanDerLaan, who delivered stunning rounds of 60, 64, and 68 to sit at 18-under-par, four strokes ahead of the closest challengers, Pierceson Coody and Hank Lebioda, both at 14-under.

Stay tuned for updates as Rayhan looks to finish strong in what could be a morale boosting week in the Bahamas.

Third Round Leaders

(Par 70, 7,118 yards):