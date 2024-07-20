Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas embracing chance to compete with Asia’s elite on International Series England

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas finished tied eighth in the recent International Series Morocco on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Sat 20 Jul 2024

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas has expressed his enthusiasm at the prospect of rubbing shoulders with some of the Asian Tour’s elite players after receiving an invite to play in next month’s $2 million International Series England.

The prestigious tournament, which has also attracted several top players based in Dubai will be held at the Foxhills Golf Club in Surrey, England, from August 8th to 11th.

“I received the invite from Rahul Singh of the Asian Tour yesterday,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “This will give me something to plan for and I am looking forward to competing again at that elite level.

“I have not played the golf course at Foxhills before – but will be practising and preparing for the tournament here in Dubai over the next few days – before I leave for England. I want to thank Rahul and all of the Asian Tour for their support.

“The Asian Tour’s International Series events are great events to play in. They have excellent fields and this invite allows me to compete against some of the best players. I cannot wait,” he added.

Rayhan, a 24-year-old newcomer to the professional golf scene, made his debut last month and impressed with a strong tied eighth finish in the prestigious International Series Morocco tournament. He is currently in Dubai taking care of visa arrangements while enjoying quality time with his parents.

A strong international field is assembling for the tournament, including entries from the DP World Tour and LIV Golf and a typically impressive Asian Tour participation.

Included in the current list of entries are - Richard Bland (Eng), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Andy Sullivan (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI), Branden Grace (RSA), the current leader of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit John Catlin (US), Harold Varner III (US), Jason Kokrak (US).

They are joined by Dubai based Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Shiv Kapur (Ind) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardees Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) and Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind).

This is the fourth International Series on the Asian Tour this season, following tournaments in Oman, Macau, and Morocco.

The winner of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit 2024 will earn a place in the LIV Golf League in 2025. Thomas lies in tied 32nd place with 39.48 points, following his sole appearance in Morocco.

Andy Ogletree (US) won the 2023 International Series Order of Merit and is the previous winner of the England event held at Close House.